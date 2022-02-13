The music video “Mud Mud Ke” featuring Michele Morrone and Jacqueline Fernandez was released on February 12. The LIT number has been choreographed by Shakti Mohan. The Bollywood actress and the popular choreographer came together to perform the hook step of the song and it’s just too hot to handle. Mud Mud Ke Song Out! 365 Days Star Michele Morrone And Jacqueline Fernandez Will Set Your Screen On Fire With Their Sizzling Chemistry (Watch Video).

Watch Jacqueline Fernandez–Shakti Mohan Grooving Together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

