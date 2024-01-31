Jawan dialogue writer Sumit Arora recently shared a picture on his X account where he used Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue "Baap Se Baat Kar" as part of his home decor. Sumit humorously captioned the photo, "When your dialogue becomes part of your home decor." Responding with wit, Shah Rukh Khan commented, "I also thought of putting your lines on a wall. Your dialogues are so long... my house doesn't have walls long enough!!" Apart from Jawan, Sumit Arora is known for his works in Guns and Gulaabs, Dahaad, Stree, The Family Man and more. Check out their amusing banter below! 'Baaapppp!! Not Bacha a!!' Shah Rukh Khan's Compliment For KKR Star Rinku Singh During #AskSRK Session On Twitter Goes Viral (See Post).

Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Response To Jawan Dialogue Writer Sumit Arora

All the best for the film. It’s such a hard hitting film…!! And the whole cast is outstanding. https://t.co/BLs2BvThpS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 31, 2024

