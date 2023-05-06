It's always fun to ask Shah Rukh Khan during his #AskSRK session. His fans get hilarious as well as modest answers at times. When asked about his co-star Nayathara, Srk called her sweet and lovely. Right after the announcement of SRK's upcoming movie Jawan, the actor went ahead for an question-answer session like any other time. He said, "She is lovely….too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure." Jawan Update: Shah Rukh Khan Explains Why His Atlee Film Postponed Its Release Date During #AskSRK Session.

Check The Tweet Here:

She is lovely….too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure. #Jawan https://t.co/l0bzBkHDxH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

