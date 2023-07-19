Jawan soundtrack is officially on its way! As per reports, the film will have six songs- 'Faratha' will feature Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara Intro song, Shah Rukh Khan's Jail song which is shot in Chennai, 'Dil Tere Naal Jodiyaan' romantic track by Arijit Singh, Jawan title track (Prevue song) and End credit song which is a remix of Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Jawan is helmed by director Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Well, we are excited about this new update, what do you think about it? Do let us know. Jawan Prevue: From Massy 'Moon Knight' to That Bald Reveal, Decoding Shah Rukh Khan's Seven Avatars in Atlee's Film and What They Reminded Us Of! (View Pics).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

SRK’s #Jawan Track-list: * Faratha (SRK - Deepika Song) * End Credit song (Remix of Ramaiya Vastavaiya) * Nayanthara Intro song * SRK Jail Song (Shot in Chennai) * Dil Tere Naal Jodiyaan (Arjit Singh) * Jawan Title Track (Jawan Prevue) ANIRUDH 🎶 — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)