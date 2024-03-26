Actress Kajol made waves in Mumbai recently, stepping out with her sleek BMW i7 electric car. You can’t help but notice her luxurious new ride as she gracefully gets into the black-coloured vehicle. Sporting casual attire, Kajol caught the attention of the paparazzi capturing her every move. Reportedly, this swanky electric car comes with a hefty price tag starting from Rs 2 crore and above. However, with additional upgrades and taxes, the total cost could easily surpass Rs 3 crore. For a closer look at Kajol's stylish new wheels, be sure to check out the accompanying video! Did Kajol Say ‘We Have Uneducated Leaders With No Vision’? Here’s the Truth About the Viral Statement! (Watch Video).

Kajol's New BMW Car

