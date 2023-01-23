Kalki Koechlin has shared a series of pictures boldly flaunting her curves in bikini. As she shows off her beautiful bikini bod on Instagram, she writes, “The body changes…shrinks and enlarges, stretches and ages, breaks and fixes itself, cries, laughs and leaves scars that are witness to its healing, some days it’s less easy to show off, and ten years down the line I’ll have a different set of challenges, but today, I’m celebrating this extraordinary machine.” Kalki has posed for the camera without any makeup and simply tied her hair into a top knot messy bun. Slaying All Day, Everyday Comes Naturally To Kalki Koechlin!

Kalki Koechlin In Bikini

