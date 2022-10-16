Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur recently participated in a Taekwondo competition. A video of Taimur in the middle of his Taekwondo match has been released, and his maid cheered for him at the side. Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam were also present due to the latter's participation in the competition as well. SRK presented the medals to him and Taimur, and kissed Taimur on the head. Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens a Special Message for Husband Saif Ali Khan As They Celebrate Their 10th Wedding Anniversary!

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan With Taimur-AbRam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

Shah Rukh Khan With Kareen-Saif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)