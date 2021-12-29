Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to social media and urged fans to mask up as coronavirus is 'coming again'. With increasing in the number of COVID-19 patients daily in India, the Dhamaka star's latest post makes sense and needs to be bookmarked by all. As wearing a mask and getting vaccinated is the best solution to stay away from the deadly virus.

Check It Out:

Main hoon Arjun Pathak, aur sach yeh hai ki - Its coming again 🦠#MaskUp 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5TUT0iQloT — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) December 28, 2021

