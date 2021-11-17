With just a few hours left for the release of Dhamaka, the makers of the film have released a new song titled "Kasoor". Crooned and written by Prateek Kuhad, the track sees Kartik Aaryan reminiscing precious moments that he has spent with his wife, Mrunal Thakur. The song will instantly strike a chord in your heart. The film releases on Netflix on November 19.

Check Out The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)