The official trailer of Kathal is finally out! Starring Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala and more, the Netflix comedy happens to be a mystery over missing fruit. When two jackfruits disappear from a politician’s garden, cops investigate the case which takes hilarious twists. The movie releases on the streaming giant on May 19. Kathal Teaser: Sanya Malhotra is Out to Solve the Case of Missing 'Jackfruit' in This Netflix Comedy (Watch Video).

Watch Kathal Trailer:

