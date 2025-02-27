Katrina Kaif is taking time off for a wellness retreat at a medical health resort in Altaussee, Austria. Sharing serene glimpses from her stay, the actress described the experience as ‘a perfect reset’, expressing admiration for the resort’s ‘tranquillity’. In her post, she wrote, “Time truly comes to a stand still and I always seem to find a moments of clarity which can otherwise sometimes be elusive… Such a wonderful team who make you feel like family and a truly gifted …..a perfect reset….” Known as the world’s only health resort offering 100% personalised nutritional plans, MAYRLIFE is set against a stunning alpine backdrop, making it an ideal destination for relaxation and rejuvenation. ‘Play It Wrong, But Play’: Did Katrina Kaif Take Subtle Jibe at Shreya Ghoshal’s Comment Calling ‘Chikni Chameli’ Raunchy? (See Post).

Katrina Kaif in Austria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)