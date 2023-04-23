Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has seen amazing increase in its collections on the second day of its release, which was also Eid. The film helmed by Farhad Samji earned Rs 25.75 crore on day two in India. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 41.56 crore. Salman Khan Eid Releases’ Day 1 BO Collections From 2010 to 2023: Check How Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Fared at the Box Office.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Collections

#SalmanKhan’s superstardom is on display as #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [#Eid]… Biz escalates across the board… #SalmanKhan + #Eid = 🔥🔥🔥… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.56 cr. #India biz. The lukewarm biz at metros on Day 1 was… pic.twitter.com/q9S4q1XFGo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2023

