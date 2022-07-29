Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have finally kickstarted promoting their next Liger. As the actress today (July 29) took to Instagram and shared a series of clicks that see the duo inside a Mumbai local train. However, it's the photo of Vijay taking a nap on Ananya's lap which is damn cute. Liger releases in theatres on August 25. Liger Song Waat Laga Denge: Vijay Deverakonda Makes Every Indian Proud in This Energetic Track From the Sports Drama (Watch Video).

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)