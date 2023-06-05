Lord Hanuman will watch Adipurush along with the audience. Yes, you heard us right. Recently, the makers of Adipurush made an announced which is unique. To honour beliefs of Lord Ram's devotees (Bhakts), theatres will have one special seat for the deity in every show of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon Starrer. Adipurush: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Film's Post-Theatrical Streaming Rights Bagged by Prime Video – Reports.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

#ADIPURUSH: Hanuman's Special Seat.. Honoring the beliefs of Lord Ram's devotees, the Adipurush team dedicates a unique seat to Hanuman in every theater.. These unsold seats pay homage to the unwavering faith cherished by the Ram bhakts..#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/44pTX3bWYt — AB George (@AbGeorge_) June 5, 2023

