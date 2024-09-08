Celebration mode is in full swing with Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in the air. Bollywood stars are immersing themselves in the celebrations, seeking blessings from Lord Ganesh and performing aarti. Sonakshi Sinha, now married to Zaheer Iqbal, shared a heartwarming video of them performing an aarti. In the caption, Sonakshi wrote, "Love grows in respect, when a couple honours each other’s beliefs in true harmony…Our first Ganpati after shaadi." Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Their joyous celebration reflects their deep bond and shared values. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan Attend Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Ganapati Celebration (Watch Video).

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Perform Ganesh Aarti Together

