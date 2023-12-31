Madhuri Dixit took to social media to bless fans with a heartwarming montage video celebrating the highs and lows of 2023. As 2024 approaches, the Dhak Dhak queen's reel serves as a poignant reminder that all aspects of life, both good and bad, deserve appreciation. The video features glimpses of MD's family vacation diaries, her passionate dance performances and a touching tribute to her late mother. It's a fitting farewell to 2023 from the evergreen Bollywood diva. Check out the clip below. Ajay Devgn Extends New Year Wishes to Everyone by Sharing Special Flashback Pictures With Family in Latest Instagram Post (View Pics).

Madhuri Dixit Says Goodbye to 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

