Mahesh Bhatt recently underwent a heart surgery. In an interview with ETimes, the filmmaker's son Rahul Bhatt confirmed the news. FYI, Mahesh Bhatt had gone for a routine check-up where it was suggested that he might need a surgery. He is currently back home and is recovering. Nitin Manmohan Dies: Ashoke Pandit, Ashwini Chaudhary Mourn Death of Renowned Bollywood Film Producer.

Mahesh Bhatt Undergoes Angioplasty:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)