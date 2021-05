A 28-year-old model has filed an FIR against Bollywood photographer Colston Julian and eight others for rape and molestation at Bandra Police station, as per Mid-Day. The other names include the son of a famous Bollywood producer, a talent manager and a famous producer. The model had narrated her tale on a social media post on April 12 and on May 16 the Bandra Police registered an FIR. Photographer Colston Julian Responds to A Model's #MeToo Sexual Harassment Claims

Maharashtra: On complaint of a 28-year-old model, an FIR has been registered against a photographer for rape and 8 others for assault at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station, says Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

