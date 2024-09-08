Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become proud parents to a beautiful baby girl. While the couple have not yet shared any official updates on social media, reports suggest that their little bundle of joy has arrived. The duo announced their pregnancy in February with a heartwarming Instagram post featuring baby-themed motifs and the caption “September 2024.” Upon hearing the news, fans and well-wishers flooded social media with excitement, showering the new parents with love and heartfelt congratulations, eagerly awaiting more updates from the happy couple. ‘It’s a Girl’: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Reportedly Welcome Their First Child.

Congratulations

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are blessed with a baby girl 🥹 Congratulations to the couple! Praying for baby’s wellbeing ♥️#DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/mdXuXF7bGf — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@DeepikaAccess) September 8, 2024

Best Wishes

Babygirl Stay Safe

Awww... Baby Padukone

