Recently married actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were seen arriving in Mumbai after their visit to Imphal, both appearing visibly delighted upon their arrival in the city together. Randeep, in a classic combination, wore a crisp white shirt paired with trousers, exuding a casual yet refined style. His wife, Lin, opted for a graceful and modest look, donning a simple yet elegant red salwar ensemble, showcasing a sense of understated sophistication in her attire. Randeep Hooda Weds Lin Laishram! Actor Shares Stunning Pics From Traditional Meitei Ceremony on Insta.

Lin and Randeep Arrive At Mumbai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)