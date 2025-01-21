Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Janaury 21, after being stabbed six times during a burglary at his Bandra residence on January 16. After six days in hospital, Saif has now been released and is recovering at home. Amid Kareena Kapoor Khan's plea to the media to stop coverage of the situation, an old video of Saif and Kareena has resurfaced and gone viral. where the couple appeared visibly irritated by the paparazzi. In the video, the couple appeared visibly irritated by the paparazzi while returning home from a party last year. Initially, they smiled for the cameras, but as they approached their door, a paparazzo asked them to pose, and Saif responded sharply, saying, “Aap hamare bedroom mein aajaiyee” (You can come to our bedroom). Now the same old clip is getting viral after Saif being discharged from hospital. Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital Post Surgery, Days After Stabbing Incident at His Bandra Residence.

Old Video of Sai Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

