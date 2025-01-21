Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital after undergoing surgery following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16. The actor was released from the hospital on January 21. In response to the attack, security measures at his home have been heightened to ensure his safety. Before his discharge, a video surfaced online showing his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, visiting him at the hospital. In the clip, she is seen being escorted by security as she exits the hospital and heads to her car. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Recreates Crime Scene with Arrested Accused (Watch Video).

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital

Actor Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital five days after knife attack — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves Lilavati Hospital after meeting her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan pic.twitter.com/2q667CRB2e — IANS (@ians_india) January 21, 2025

