Sushant Singh Raajput was one of the most loved actors. His sudden demise in June 2020 left everyone shocked. Today it is his birth anniversary and his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared a video post on Instagram remembering her late brother. It is a compilation of some wonderful moments of SSR that he shared with his loved ones. The late actor’s bucket list of 50 dreams is also a part of this video.

Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)