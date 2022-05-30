It’s Paresh Rawal’s birthday today and fans have extended heartfelt wishes to the veteran actor on Twitter. They have shared pictures of his roles from some of his iconic films and penned sweet wishes for him on the micro-blogging platform. Paresh Rawal on Sharmaji Namkeen: I Loved the Script So Much That It Was Challenging yet Comforting for Me.

#HappyBirthdayPareshRawal

One Of The Finest Actors

A Versatile Star

A Legend

