It’s Paresh Rawal’s birthday today and fans have extended heartfelt wishes to the veteran actor on Twitter. They have shared pictures of his roles from some of his iconic films and penned sweet wishes for him on the micro-blogging platform. Paresh Rawal on Sharmaji Namkeen: I Loved the Script So Much That It Was Challenging yet Comforting for Me.

#HappyBirthdayPareshRawal

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the one of the versatile Actor of Indian cinema Paresh Rawal sir...May god bless you always with good health and long life...#HappyBirthdayPareshRawal@SirPareshRawal pic.twitter.com/H5drAzEn1g — Krishna shukla (@krishna__shukla) May 30, 2022

One Of The Finest Actors

Wishing you a very happiest birthday to you dear paresh sir You're the bestest actor and Bestest comedian ever You are always in our heart legend @SirPareshRawal From all @emraanhashmi Fans ♥️🤗 :#HappyBirthdayPareshRawal#EmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/V4vddEJGz7 — Emraan sir's Fan Jhanvi 💓😋 (@Jhanvi005) May 30, 2022

A Versatile Star

HBD to d most versatile actor of all time. Sir @SirPareshRawal u r the responsible for making me happy, in my tough time, im the lover of comedy movies & you r the king of genre.. not for only me, for millions ur movies like painkiller.#pareshRawal#HappyBirthdayPareshRawal pic.twitter.com/wKHj54HcSf — AADESH JADHAV (@ADianadesh) May 30, 2022

A Legend

Happy Birthday To One Of The Most Versatile Veteran Artists Of Indian Cinema, The Legend Paresh Rawal ❤️#HappyBirthdayPareshRawal @SirPareshRawal pic.twitter.com/QmLBXxuZIV — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) May 30, 2022

