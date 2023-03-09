Actor Kichcha Sudeep at a press conference praised Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and said, "One Pathaan has changed the dynamics, equation and confident of people." Sudeep also further added that the Kannada industry is going through a good phase as well. "It's a good time for the Kannada film industry too, and we are enjoying the time at the moment." Apart from actor Sudeep, Shriya Saran was present at the spot. Pathaan Impact: Ram Charan Praises Shah Rukh Khan in Recent Interview, RRR Star Says SRK Never Left and Will Be There Always! (Watch Video).

Check The Tweet Here:

"One Pathaan Changes the whole Dynamics & Confidence of the People":- Kicchaa Sudeep About #Pathaan Literally @iamsrk Made Everyone to Talk About Pathaan, The Biggest Hit In true Sense ❣️ pic.twitter.com/ixTjNLgUTs — SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) March 9, 2023

