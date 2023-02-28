Sajid Khan was filmed around a month ago after having watched Pathaan, and videos of him surfaced online and went viral. In the video, the media asks him how the film was and what he thinks about it. And let's just say Sajid Khan was the first to predict the box office success of Pathaan, and said this will be the first Hindi film to cross Rs 500 crore.

Sajid Khan Predicts Pathaan Box Office

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)