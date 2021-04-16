At a time when India is registering over 2 lakh positive cases per day, Pooja Bedi is advocating life without masks. She shared a video from Goa and captioned it saying, "Life is meant to be lived...not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!" Twitterati isn't taking this lying down and calls her out for being foolishly brave.

Check out Pooja Bedi's post here...

Here comes the reactions...

Selfish is the word here?

Stupid or foolishly brave? Can't decide

Arrogance kills

COVIDOT spotted

 

My biggest regret would be not slapping covidiots so hard that they end up in another dimension

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)