At a time when India is registering over 2 lakh positive cases per day, Pooja Bedi is advocating life without masks. She shared a video from Goa and captioned it saying, "Life is meant to be lived...not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!" Twitterati isn't taking this lying down and calls her out for being foolishly brave.

Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa . Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived...❤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be? pic.twitter.com/ydXG5OGsou — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021

Ma'am people are dying of covid complications every day.check your privilege. God bless you. — Funnybee (@Funnybee16) April 14, 2021

I lost my grandparents to this virus, I see my dad working hard & risking his life EVERY GODDAM DAY as a doctor treating people. Ive seen families get broken because of this and such widespread terror everywhere only to see selfish fucks like you talk about living your life and — m 🌙 (@gcfsua) April 15, 2021

Either you’re stupid or foolishly brave not to have fear. — Apocalypse (@Mizzling_Gaze) April 16, 2021

I would like to add some light here, First off all , you are arrogantly mocking the whole efforts of government as well as the people in the medical field vowing their life before inorder to ensure the safe and sound environment it used to be. — Hemanth Nair (@HemanthNair12) April 15, 2021

My biggest regret would be not slapping covidiots so hard that they end up in another dimension

— Arjun Budhraja (@arjunbudhraja) April 14, 2021

