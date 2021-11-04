All are enjoying Diwali with their loved ones. While some might have decided to have a grand party, some have opted to keep it as an intimate affair. Celebs have extended festive greetings to their fans through social media platforms. Preity Zinta has also shared a video in which she appears to be enjoying Ferris wheel ride at a fair with her better half Gene Goodenough. The actress has wished, ‘#HappyDiwali everyone ! Love & light to all of you’.

Preity Zinta With Gene Goodenough

