Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity, including Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Kajol, to fall victim to deepfake technology. A fake video's making the rounds where she appears to back 'investment projects.' The fake audio was made from the clips of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beer Biceps, swaps her words for a bogus endorsement. In it, she says, 'Hi everyone, I'm Priyanka Chopra. I act, model, and sing, and in 2023, I earned 10,000 Lakh. Apart from my gigs in movies and music, I also put money into various investment projects.' Later on, she mentions a friend's project, saying you can earn 300,000 rupees weekly by following her advice on Telegram and mentioning her name. Priyanka hasn't responded yet to this fake audio. After Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt Becomes Victim of Deepfake Scandal in Disturbing Viral Video.

Priyanka Chopra Falls Prey To Deepfake:

Priyanka Chopra Deep Fake (Photo Credits: Instagram)

