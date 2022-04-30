Priyanka Chopra on April 30 took to her social media and lauded Indian comedian Vir Das for his gig at Netflix’s comedy festival in Los Angeles. PC shared a few pics from the comedy show which she attended with few of her friends. She also mentioned that she laughed out loud at the event. Priyanka Chopra's ‘Instagram vs Reality’ Post Sees Her Posing Inside a Pool in Yellow Checkered Swimsuit! (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra Lauds Vir Das:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)