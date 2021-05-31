Producers Guild Of India has released a statement that it will vaccinate its members and associated production crews from June 1. Several production crews and production house personnel will get the jab at Mehboob Studio. The drive will spread across multiple days.

Check out PCI's statement here...

PRODUCERS GUILD OF INDIA ORGANISES VACCINATION CAMP FOR MEMBERS... Starting tomorrow [1 June 2021]... Read the OFFICIAL STATEMENT for details... pic.twitter.com/6kUPEujENG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2021

