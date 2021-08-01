PV Sindhu has done it again! The world-class badminton player is bringing home a bronze medal after defeating China's He Bing Jiao at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan cheered for her win.

Our girl is getting home the bronze !!!!! She did it!!! One colour at a time I say! Come on champ @Pvsindhu1 This calls for a celebration !!!!!! You are one of a kind, let’s celebrate YOU! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 1, 2021

Congratulations are of the order...

Deepika Padukone Instagram

Hail the victor

Varun Dhawan instagram story

