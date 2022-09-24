TUDUM 2022 revealed the first teaser of Qala, a period tale set in the '40s, and is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. The film is about the struggling relationship between a mother and a daughter, with Swastika Mukherjee and Triptii Dimri playing the roles. Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is making his acting debut with the movie. Qala: Amitabh Bachchan Sends Best Wishes to the Team of Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan's Netflix Film.

Watch the Teaser:

