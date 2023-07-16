R Madhavan took to social media and shared pics from the banquet dinner that French President Emmanuel Macron hosted in honour of India's PM Modi at Louvre Museum on July 15. Th actor was a guest at the event and had a fan moment after meeting the two politicians. The Bollywood star also took the opportunity to take a selfie with them and posted an appreciation note for both the world leaders on Instagram. PM Modi France Visit: ‘Jai Ho’ Song Played Twice at Banquet Hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for PM Narendra Modi in Paris (Watch Video).

R Madhavan's Fan Moment With PM Modi & French President:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)