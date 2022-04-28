Back in 2017 when Raees was about to release, a case was registered against Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly causing a stampede at the railway station in Vadodara during a train trip to promote his film. The Gujarat High Court quashed the criminal case against the actor yesterday (April 27). OM: The Battle Within Teaser – Aditya Roy Kapoor Packs Some Solid Punches in the First Glimpse of the Film.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Gujarat High Court quashes 2017 case against Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly causing stampede while promoting Raees report by @ShagunSuryam #ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk https://t.co/firwB5Ysph — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 28, 2022

