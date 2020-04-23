Ajay Devgn's Raid to be Turned Into a Franchise; Producer Bhushan Kumar Confirms Script For the Sequel is Under Development 

Ajay Devgn’s Raid Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ajay Devgn who was recently seen in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to team with T-Series' Bhushan Kumar for a franchise next. After the actor impressed everyone with the 2018 film Raid where he played the role of an IRS officer, Ajay is set to return with a sequel to the film and probably the makers are planning to turn Raid into a franchise. If recent reports are to go by, the sequel will revolve around a case inspired by a true story. Considering the success of Raid which also starred Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles, it looks like fans of the actor will be more than excited about a sequel. Ajay Devgn Wishes Daughter Nysa On Her 17th Birthday With A Sweet Selfie (View Pic).

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, one of the key highlights of the franchise is to bring to the audiences' notice, the contribution of heroes who work closely with intelligence agencies to track white-collar crimes. A source was reported informing Mirror that the franchise is looking to be a "tribute to men who don’t wear the uniform".

The report also stated that a script for Raid 2 is already underway. Confirming the same, Bhushan Kumar told Mirror, "It will be a huge multi-film franchise and Ajay ji and I, along with Kumar Mangat ji, are looking to take Raid forward. The script of Part 2 is being developed. Since the original was a much-loved film, the sequel is a huge responsibility. After the super success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, there’s a lot of pressure on this collaboration to live up to the expectation.” Ajay Devgn to Step into Karthi's Shoes for the Hindi Remake of Kaithi?

For the uninitiated, Raid was directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and revolved around the longest raid in the 80s. The sequel is expected to roll early next year.