Film critic and senior Journalist Rajeev Masand is critical and Battling COVID-19 amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus. Bollywood celebs including Richa Chadha, Suniel Shetty and Rahul Dev wish for his speedy recovery as they took to Twitter to express their concern for the veteran journalist. Richa Chadha wrote "He will heal and be back! Praying hard. Sending lots of love." Check out the tweets below:

Suniel Shetty

Get well soon @RajeevMasand ... praying for your speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 2, 2021

Richa Chadha

He will heal and be back ! ❤️💪🌸🌸🌸 Praying hard. Sending lots of love. https://t.co/YGdnze9Le0 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 3, 2021

Rahul Dev

Damn ... More power to you @RajeevMasand ... Stay strong ...🤗🙌🏽 — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) May 2, 2021

