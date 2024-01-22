Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, and the dynamic Tiger Shroff have warmly extended their greetings to fans ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. Akshay Kumar took to his social media to share festive wishes for the upcoming Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. The video features both actors earnestly urging everyone to make a grand welcome for Lord Ram on this special day and celebrate by lighting diyas. The actors, in unison, say "Jai Shree Ram," echoing the sentiment of joy and reverence for the occasion. The teaser to the duo's upcoming picture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, will be out on January 24. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Wishes, Jai Shree Ram Images and HD Wallpapers: Lord Rama Photos, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status To Send to Family and Friends Celebrating Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

Check Out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

