Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and dropped the release date of his much-awaited film Ram Setu. FYI, the Abhishek Sharma directorial will be out during Diwali on October 25. Along with this announcement, the actor also revealed that the teaser of Ram Setu will be unveiled today (Sept 26) at 12 PM IST. Ram Setu: Trailer of Akshay Kumar's Film to Release on First Day of Navratri 2022- Reports.

Ram Setu Release Date:

जुड़िए हमारे साथ और बनिए इस रोमांचक सफ़र का हिस्सा… राम सेतु की दुनिया भर में पहली झलक, आज दोपहर 12 बजे. Are you all set? #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide. pic.twitter.com/qQCsc7kPI6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 26, 2022

