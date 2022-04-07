Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza's latest Instagram reel will make you LOL. As the couple took to social media and shared a funny clip that declares married men 'brave' and the one's having girlfriend 'weak'. “Girlfriend toh kamzor logo ki hoti hai, bahadur log toh shaadi karke khatron se khelte hai," Reitish lip-synced this in the video which also featured his wife Genelia at the end. Mister Mummy: Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh Team Up for a Comedy-Drama; Check Out First Look Posters!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

