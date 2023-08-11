Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani shows a dip at the box office collection. Now, entering its second week, the film has earned Rs 120. 78 crore in India. This film is competing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: From 2 States to Bommarillu, 5 Films Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Romantic Drama, Directed by Karan Johar, Reminded Us Of!.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Post Here:

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani posts an impressive number in Week 2… Faces two major opponents [#Gadar2 and #OMG2]… The numbers are bound to be impacted due to stiff competition… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.50 cr, Mon 4.30 cr, Tue 4.30 cr, Wed 3.90 cr, Thu 3.20 cr.… pic.twitter.com/PqC6RkAsFV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 11, 2023

