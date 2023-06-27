The makers of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are trying their best to promote the film. After releasing an emotional teaser, it's time for the first song from the flick to be unveiled tomorrow (June 28). Titled "Tum Kya Miley", the melody is expected to be a soulful one which is crooned by Arijit Singh and is composed by Pritam Da. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra and Alia Bhatt Look Cute Together in This BTS Pic From the Sets of Karan Johar’s Upcoming Film.

"Tum Kya Miley" To Be Out on June 28:

We heard you! The dreamy love song that’s got everyone crooning is about to completely serenade you into the new era! Get ready for the dream team to make you fall in love!🫶🏼 #TumKyaMile song - OUT TOMORROW!#RockyAurKiiPremKahaani #RRKPK pic.twitter.com/zF28tWvz2T — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) June 27, 2023

