Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan who were last seen together in the film Kal Ho Naa Ho are all set to team up for an another project. As per reports, Saif is reuniting for the Pathaan star’s production that is tentatively titled as Kartavya, which is touted to be an investigative thriller. There has been no official announcement on it yet. Kareena Kapoor Khan To Make Her OTT Debut With Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix Film.

Saif Ali Khan & Shah Rukh Khan To Team Up

