Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday (January 16) is recovering well, doctors said on Saturday (January 18). The 54-year-old, who suffered multiple stab wounds, was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent minor surgery. Amid this, a year-old video of the Bollywood actor has resurfaced online and gone viral. In the video, we see Saif returning home with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, after undergoing tricep surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. In the video, paparazzi gathered outside his home and asked him about his health post-surgery, to which the actor replied, "Theek hoon" (I'm fine). The surgery was reportedly performed after an old injury was triggered while he was shooting for Devara: Part 1. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Bandra Police Recovers Second Part of Knife Used During Assault; Here’s Where It Was Found.

Old Video of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram

