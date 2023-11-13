Salman Khan recently took to social media to address concerning news of fireworks inside theaters during screenings of Tiger 3. In his post on X, the superstar expressed his worry about the dangerous situation, urging fans to enjoy the film responsibly without jeopardising their safety and that of others. The actor's plea emphasises the importance of a safe and enjoyable movie-watching experience, encouraging fans to prioritise their well-being and adhere to guidelines. Tiger 3: Fans Burst Firecrackers Inside Theatre Amid Screening of Salman Khan-Starrer, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

View Salman Khan's Post:

I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2023

