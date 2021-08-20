In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, we see Salman Khan getting stopped at the Mumbai airport by a CISF officer. The man in the uniform did this as he wanted the superstar to perform a security check. Now, this particular clip has gone viral online where netizens are lauding the officer. Internet is hailing him for doing his job supremely well. Reportedly, Salman was heading to Russia for Tiger 3 shooting. Check it out.

Salman Khan Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens Comment:

Viral Bhayani Instagram

There's More:

Viral Bhayani Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)