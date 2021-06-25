Sanjay Gupta has dismissed the reports that he is coming together with Sanjay Dutt to make Zinda 2. Zinda is a 2006 revenge thriller that also starred John Abraham in a dark role. It was the remake of the South Korean film Oldboy which was the on-screen adaptation of a Manga by the same name.

FALSE EXCLUSIVE!!! When it’s all in place I am the first to proudly announce my next. This is not it! https://t.co/weerFaOBhW — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 25, 2021

