Actress Sara Ali Khan recently visited the Grishneshwar Jyotirlingam Mandir in Verul City, Maharashtra, to pray at Lord Shiva's 'Shivling'. She shared photos on her Instagram, dressed in traditional attire, devoutly worshipping with folded hands. With a caption that read "Jai Bholenath," Sara expressed her reverence. The Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Mandir, constructed with Jaiblack stone on a 44,000 sq ft area, boasts intricate sculptures and fine designs adorning both its interior and exterior walls. Sara Ali Khan Shares 'Sunday Thoughts' via Her Book; No Battle of Life Lies Outside.

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Post

