Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to captivate audiences with their recreation of the famous track "Pasoori" in the upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The much-anticipated song, titled "Pasoori Nu", is scheduled to release on June 26. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the chemistry and talent of these two versatile actors as they bring a fresh twist to this iconic track. To build anticipation, a video teaser has been shared, offering a glimpse into the energetic and vibrant atmosphere of the song. Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser Out! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bittersweet Love Story to Release in Theatres on June 29 (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Here: