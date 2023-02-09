Ahead of the release of the song “Kudiyee Ni Teri” from Selfiee, film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar has dropped a hot new still. He is seen flaunting his chiselled abs in this monochrome pic. Akshay has sported a long jacket that is left unbuttoned and paired it with denims. He has once again charmed his fans with his rugged look. Selfiee: Akshay Kumar’s Song ‘Kudiyee Ni Teri’ To Be Out on February 9 at This Time!

Akshay Kumar In Selfiee

Are you ready to put your headphones on and vibe out? Just 3 hours to go for #KudiyeeNiTeri song!#Selfiee in cinemas from 24th Feb. pic.twitter.com/Cyds3Uu1ai — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)